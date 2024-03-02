Man United have scouted Royal Antwerp’s Mandela Keita “several times” as interest in him grows



Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring Royal Antwerp’s Mandela Keita for some time now even as interest in the player continues to mount.

The midfielder is said to be of interest to United, who could find themselves in need of reinforcements in the middle of the park this summer.

There is uncertainty over the long-term future of Casemiro, who is attracting overtures from the Saudi Pro League.

New United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be keen on offloading Casemiro’s wages from the club’s books.

Should the Brazilian leave, the services of a new defensive midfielder will be needed.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, United have been added to a growing list of suitors that are potentially looking to land Anterp’s Mandela Keita.

He arrived at the Belgian outfit last year in January before extending his stay at the club in the summer.

Keita is on loan from OH Leuven in a deal that includes a purchase option for the summer. However, Antwerp are unlikely to exercise this option because of their financial woes.

The club needs to sell players before making purchases.

Since he joined Antwerp, Keita has been a very important player in the side. This season alone, he has made 20 appearances in the Jupiler Pro League.

Het Nieuwsblad state, “After Arthur Vermeeren, Mandela Keita (21) should become Antwerp’s next outgoing top transfer.”

“No lack of interest. Even Manchester United have scouted him several times.”

“Interest will only increase.”

Recently, Antwerp boss Mark van Bommel discussed Keita’s future and indicated that it’s almost assured the 21-year-old will be playing for a bigger team next season.

Bommel said, “No. There is currently interest in Keita and that interest will not disappear.”

West Ham are also believed to be eyeing the player. Transfermarkt value him at €11m.

