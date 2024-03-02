Man United, Real Madrid and Chelsea set to battle for 17-year-old defender Rafael Venancio



Manchester United are reportedly in a transfer race against Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Chelsea for the signature of Brazilian defender Rafael Venancio who plays for Corinthians.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, it’s believed that the centre-back position is an area of the pitch Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to strengthen.

There are doubts about the long-term future of some stars currently on the club’s payroll.

Raphael Varane is set to leave as a free agent when the season ends unless he and United can reach an agreement over a new deal but on vastly reduced financial terms.

Jonny Evans’ contract is also set to expire when the campaign comes to an end.

Victor Lindelof is attracting interest from Serie A outfits and could be made available for transfer. Even Harry Maguire, who is enjoying some kind of resurgence is not entirely safe.

United have been linked to multiple defenders including Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Leny Yoro (Lille), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

According to Globo Esporte, 17-year-old Rafael Venancio is also on United’s radar.

It’s believed that Venancio has been intensely scouted by multiple European teams, including the Red Devils, Chelsea and Real Madrid, who are all admirers of him.

“Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United are some of the teams that have been watching the player for a few years. The defender is seen by clubs as having potential growth and could be the target of a future effort to accelerate his development.”

Conscious of the prospect of losing their gem, Corinthians recently increased the youngster’s salary to safeguard his immediate future and keep interested parties at bay for some time.

Global Esporte relay that the earliest Venancio can leave Brazil in search of pastures anew is March 18th.

His contract with Corinthians is valid until April 2026.

The Brazilian giants are thought to want around €30 million for the talented defender – certainly a sum neither of the three mentioned clubs would have any problem forking out.

