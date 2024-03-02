Manchester United to sell Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho before Antony

Manchester United’s FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday paved the way for a rare start this year for Antony.

The Brazilian, whose only goal contributions this season arrived in the same competition against Newport County in January, has become a peripheral figure under Erik ten Hag, who went to extreme lengths to reunite with his Ajax prodigy in the summer of 2022.

These days, the Brazilian warms the bench in the Premier League, having lost his place to Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentine talent has shown more promise on the right flank than Antony despite being a natural left-winger.

As such, one might be forgiven for believing he has no future at Old Trafford. However, a report from Football Insider suggests otherwise.

The outlet claims Ten Hag wants to keep Antony at Man United. It’s understood the gaffer still has faith that his €95m signing can become a crucial player for the Red Devils.

Further, it’s added that the Premier League giants, who might be forced to make some big sales this summer due to their Financial Fair Play obligations, will focus on selling both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood before even considering Antony’s departure.

Both English wingers passed through the exit door this season due to off-the-pitch reasons.

Greenwood joined Getafe on loan last summer following allegations of assault in 2022.

Meanwhile, Sancho, exited after a falling out with Ten Hag. He returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January after supposedly refusing to apologise to the United boss.

Sancho hasn’t necessarily set things alight in Germany this time. Accordingly, United are likely to make a huge loss on him if they do manage to permanently sell him.

Greenwood’s sale, meanwhile, would represent a pure profit on the balance sheet due to his ties with the club’s famed academy. The 22-year-old has so far enjoyed a prolific spell in Spain, having managed to have a direct hand in 10 league goals.