Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof’s position as Sweden captain could be under threat

New Swedish national team boss, Jon Dahl Tomasson, has claimed that Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof may not necessarily be his side’s captain.

The United defender was given the captaincy in August 2021 when Andreas Granqvist retired.

Sweden have struggled during Lindelof’s captaincy as they only finished third in their Euro 2024 qualification group.

The Scandinavian side could only collect ten points from eight matches and finished well behind both Belgium and Austria in their group.

The side’s indifferent form led to the sacking of Janne Andersson and the appointment of the former AC Milan striker.

Speaking to Sport Bladet, the new coach claimed that he needs time to figure out some key characteristics of his new squad.

“All the things like captain and how we are going to play, I will be very concrete about when we get a little further along,” he said.

“I first have to meet the players and after that I will be very concrete in my statements about what I think about the situation”.

“First of all, (they need) to show leadership, that is the more important thing. The second is, and it applies to everyone, that you play with honour and are proud to play for the national team. I have heard from many in the organization that the Swedish players really love playing for Sweden. It’s very good, you need to have it and show it on the pitch”.

The 29 year old centre back has also had a challenging year for his club as he is very much only a rotation option for Ten Hag and has only played 23 times this season in spite of the constant injury issues United have had at the back.

The 36 year old Jonny Evans has often been preferred to Lindelof and the Swede has been linked with numerous moves away in the summer window, with Sevilla said to be very interested in a deal.

The Västerås born defender will be hoping that even if he loses his place at Old Trafford, he can convince the new coach and keep hold of the role of his national side’s captain.