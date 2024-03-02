Mary Earps to get waxwork figure in Madame Tussauds

Manchester United’s Mary Earps will become the first female footballer to have a waxwork at the world famous Madame Tussaud’s in London.

It comes after Madame Tussaud’s launched a public vote last year to see which of the Euro-winning Lionesses should be immortalised as a life-size waxwork figure in the museum.

The results of the public poll are yet to officially be announced but a source at the London attraction told The Sun: “The public vote was pretty comprehensive. Mary cleaned up.

“She’s a national icon and an inspiration, especially to young girls and aspiring footballers who admire her courage, pluck and sheer athletic talent.”

“Her waxwork unveiling will be another big step for women’s football after decades of only men getting the privilege.”

A fingertip save in the Euros final in 2022 against Germany, helped the Lionesses to victory.

The Lionesses went on to beat Brazil on penalties in the Finalissima with Earps pulling off some fantastic saves to lift the the trophy.

In the World Cup last year, Earps picked up the Golden Glove award and saved a penalty in the final as Spain beat England 1-0.

Earps has been an integral part of Manchester United’s side since their first season in the top flight in 2019 and helped them to an FA Cup final last season and their first top three finish in the WSL which secured them Champions League football for the first time in their history.

She took on sporting giants Nike (and won) on the road to the World Cup last year as they initially refused to sell replica goalkeeper shirts.

This is just the latest in a long line of achievements for Earps as she won BBC Sports Personality of the Year last year and received an MBE in the New Years Honours list.

Earps will be back in action for United tomorrow as they take on West Ham in the WSL at 3pm.