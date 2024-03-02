Mason Greenwood continues his excellent form in Getafe’s entertaining draw with Las Palmas in La Liga

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood carried on his fine for Getafe in their thrilling La Liga draw at home to Las Palmas, this afternoon (Saturday).

Greenwood is enjoying an excellent campaign on the continent and scored his side’s second in the 3-3 draw.

The United man was busy in the early stages, registering a shot at goal before Jamie Mata gave Getafe the lead with a tidy finish from a recycled corner after 10 minutes.

Greenwood was then afforded the freedom of the Las Palmas half before coolly rounding Alvaro Valles to slot home Getafe’s second just three minutes later, in what was a blistering opening to the game.

The 22-year-old was never going to miss as he bore down on goal, expertly dispatching his eighth of the season to put the home side in control.

It was control they enjoyed until the 35th minute before former Everton striker Sandro Ramirez bent home a fine 20 yard strike to half the deficit.

However, Nemanja Maksimovic ensured Getafe would take a two goal lead into the break, burying a header in the final minute of the half.

Greenwood registered five shots shots in total in the first 45 and it’s clear he is quickly becoming Getafe’s main man in attack. A late yellow card was the only blight on a fine first period.

However, Greenwood’s second half didn’t match his first as Getafe inexplicably threw away their advantage to give the away side a share of the spoils.

Mika Marmol and Munir both scored before the hour and there was nothing Greenwood or his teammates could do in response, with the game ending level.

Despite the dropped points, Greenwood will be pleased with his personal display, particularly in the first half, which saw the forward at his blistering best.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently announced his INEOS consortium will be taking a “fresh look” at Greenwood’s situation at United but a reintegration into the first team fold would come as a surprise.

It’s more likely the forward’s future lies away from Old Trafford and United will hope his excellent form can carry to the end of the season to bump his market value.

Greenwood hasn’t played for United since being charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, playing his last game for the club in January 2022.