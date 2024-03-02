Pep Guardiola admits feeling sympathy for under-fire Man United boss Erik ten Hag



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted feeling sympathetic towards his Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag as the two sides prepare to meet on Sunday.

Since United’s loss at the hands of Fulham last weekend, pressure has intensified on Ten Hag despite masterminding a 1-0 FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest in mid-week.

The Red Devils have been linked to a host of managers, who have all been tipped to possibly come in as the Dutchman’s successor.

Some of the names that have been mentioned to be in the running for Ten Hag’s job include Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi, Zinedine Zidane and Graham Potter.

Should United lose to City, it would be the club’s 11th Premier League defeat of the campaign. Such an occurrence would spell even more trouble for Ten Hag.

However, according to Guardiola, this is the reality of managing at a big club, where the demand for winning and getting results is the order of the day.

The Spaniard also explained that he understands Ten Hag’s predicament considering just how successful the 20-time English champions were under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to the City boss, conditions at Old Trafford haven’t been ideal for managers to succeed.

Guardiola added that he expects United to enjoy a resurgence under the stewardship of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“In the 80s it was Liverpool, in the 90s it was United and now we have won seven Premier Leagues in the last 11 or 12 years.”

“In 50 or 60 years, there has never been one country where one team dominates and controls everything but we try to extend this as much as possible for many years.”

He remarked about Ten Hag, “I would say at big clubs you have to win and win. Not just United, you have to win in the big clubs. It’s not easy for United to come from an incredibly successful period with Sir Alex and cope with that, that is not easy. Sometimes I can understand it.”

“Before in England, with the managers they had more patience. Today everyone has a lot of pressure. But the diagnosis [of United] like I said before I don’t know the reason why [they have not been successful]. I am not there.”

The 53-year-old also relayed that he expects United to be at their best on Sunday at the Etihad.

“I expect the best from United, but I don’t talk about what they do, about opponents that I respect too much. I don’t want people to misunderstand my words. I know them and have a lot of respect for the institution, United of course, Erik (ten Hag) and the players but when I see what we have to do my players will know it today and tomorrow.”

Guardiola pointed out that United always carry a threat and have the capability to make something happen out of nothing.

