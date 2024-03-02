Player ratings: Manchester United u21s 2-4 Derby County u21s



Manchester United u21s fell to Derby County on Friday night after a series of mistakes gave Derby a sizable lead in the first half. Here are our player ratings for the match.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Tom Myles – 4.5 – Started off bright with a good stop but ultimately made two costly mistakes rushing out of goal and making a loose pass. Normally very good with the ball, he will learn about the increased pressure and tempo in u21s football as he gains experience.

James Nolan – 5 – Linked up with Williams down the right wing and was involved in some of United’s half chances but couldn’t really carve out anything clear cut. Not the worst at the back but still struggled for pace getting back at times.

Tom Huddlestone – 4.5 – A coach on the field is meant to lead by experience but was at fault for giving away a goal just before the break. Looked well off the pace at centre back and simply couldn’t keep up with Derby’s attackers but looked more in control once moved into midfield in the second half.

Sonny Aljofree – 5 – Was unusually sloppy on the ball and didn’t handle the runs in behind well.

Sam Murray – 5.5 – A part of the dysfunctional backline who can’t be happy with their performances, but at least got forward to provide an assist for Baumann’s goal.

Zach Baumann – 6.5 – A very well taken goal on his u21s debut. Typically plays in a more advanced role but did well in a deeper position and held his own, albeit drifted in and out of the match at times. A promising performance though having only recently turned 17.

Ruben Curley – 5 – Just couldn’t get involved in the play to make an impact before being taken off at the break.

Ethan Williams – 7.5 – The clear stand out for United, he caused danger with his movement on the wings and delivered some excellent balls into the box. Capped off his performance with a good goal.

Maxi Oyedele – 5 – Got the assist for Williams goal but really didn’t impress in the number 10 role. Returning to United after a poor start to his loan at Forest Green Rovers, he looked off the pace and made little impact.

Victor Musa – 4.5 – Couldn’t create anything down his wing to match Williams on the opposite side.

Charlie McNeill – 4 – Had very little impact on the match which is extremely disappointing given his age and loan experience.

Substitutes

Habeeb Ogunneye – 6.5 – Helped shore things up at the back and added some much needed speed and physicality with helped a lot with United’s susceptibility to counter attacks.

Jim Thwaites – 6.5 – Tough match to make his debut in but had some very silky touches on the ball and wasn’t afraid to get physical in the midfield despite his tender age.

Gabriele Biancheri – 5 – Didn’t cause any danger after being introduced.

Daniel Armer – N/A – Didn’t have much time on the pitch but good for the u16 to make his u21s debut.