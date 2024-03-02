Predicted Man United XI vs Man City: Erik ten Hag to switch to 3-4-1-2 formation



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said he expects to have the same squad to choose from tomorrow as was available against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

And despite keeping a clean sheet and claiming a victory, he will surely know that the defence he fielded in the Midlands will get torn apart by Manchester City.

He reverted to trying Sofyan Amrabat at left back again and it was simply unsuccessful.

Jonny Evans was on the bench for that game as he was not 100%. He could be recalled in place of the Moroccan, but he is not a natural full back either.

It is possible, given the circumstances and opposition, that Ten Hag opts to go three at the back, with Victor Lindelof, Evans and Raphael Varane as centre backs.

If he does, we think it’s likely Diogo Dalot will switch to the left wing back role, with Scott McTominay or indeed Amrabat at RWB.

Kobbie Mainoo should be recalled after being rested and should partner Casemiro in midfield.

This formation would also overcome Ten Hag’s headache of trying to find a right winger who is to his liking. Antony, Amad and Omari Forson are the options but none of them have looked the part in the last couple of games.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho would interchange, cutting in from wide and through the channels, with Bruno Fernandes operating as a false nine part of the time.

Christian Eriksen is the only other regular first team star available for selection but does not seem to have Ten Hag’s trust at the moment.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Anthony Martial and Rasmus Hojlund are all injured.

Jadon Sancho, Hannibal, Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek and Facu Pellistri are all out on loan.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted line-up for a derby game that United must get something out of if they want to mount a serious charge for Champions League places:

Kick off at the Etihad is at 3.30pm tomorrow.