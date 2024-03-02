Radek Vitek concedes four in Accrington Stanley’s heavy away defeat to Wrexham

Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek endured a mixed afternoon as Accrington Stanley lost 4-0 away to Wrexham in League Two.

The Czech ‘keeper shipped four first half goals including a hat-trick from striker Paul Mullin, but was a key factor in the scoreline not getting out of control.

Vitek made seven saves on an afternoon that went from bad to worse for Accrington, who also ended the game with 10 men.

The United man might feel he could have kept out Mullin’s opener, which found its way past him from close range, but could not have done anything about the rest.

Vitek was arguably one of Accrington’s best performers on the day, which rather sums up the disappointing afternoon suffered by the visitors.

The defeat leaves John Coleman’s side in 16th position but still only eight points from the playoffs in a bumper-to-bumper League Two table.

Vitek and his teammates will want to put the result behind them quickly and get back to winning ways after what is now three defeats on the spin.

The 20-year-old has been largely excellent since joining Accrington in January and will play a key role in them ending the season strongly.

United’s goalkeeping department is highly likely to be bolstered in the summer and Vitek will be hoping to catch Erik ten Hag’s eye in the coming months.

The young man is gaining some much needed experience in the lower leagues, which will certainly aid his cause if he is called upon at Old Trafford.

As is the case in League Two, the games continue to come thick and fast for Vitek, who face Bradford City next week in another crucial fixture.

Vitek has now made eight appearances for Accrington.