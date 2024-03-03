100 up: Three Manchester derby storylines that fans are discussing

Manchester United travel the short distance to the Etihad to take on cross-city rivals, Manchester City, this afternoon.

Today will be the 192nd edition of the Manchester derby and both sides are desperate for the three points.

The Citizens will be aiming to keep up with Liverpool at the top of the table, whereas United will be looking to close the gap with Tottenham in fifth, who are now six points ahead of the Old Trafford side.

Both teams are entering the fixture in good form as Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in 18 matches and United have won seven out of their nine encounters in 2024.

Therefore it should be a nerve-racking experience for the fans and a mouth-watering tie for the neutrals. Here are the big storylines supporters are discussing Manchester and all over and the globe.

United need to score first

It is a common adage in football that the first goal is vital. This is most definitely true when it comes to Manchester derbies.

United have only won three out of their last ten matches against City and have lost five out of the last six encounters.

However, according to the BBC, “City have lost each of the last 15 league matches versus United in which they fell behind”.

United did of course come from behind to beat City at Old Trafford in January 2023 with late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford but clearly it is a bigger mental hurdle for City, one Ten Hag’s men will be keen to exploit.

Erik ten Hag’s 100th game in charge

Apart from the obvious, the match will also be significant for the Dutch coach for another reason, as it will be his 100th in charge of the club. However, instead of entering a mood of celebration, the manager is under the most pressure he has probably ever been in his career and certainly during his time at United.

The club had assumed they had turned a corner with an unbeaten start to the new year but such illusions came crashing down for fans, as they lost limply to Fulham at Old Trafford last weekend.

Were United to roll over like they did in last season’s 6-3 defeat at City’s home, the cacophony of criticism of the former Ajax man would only grow.

Therefore as he enters his landmark game at the helm of the Red Devils, he will be hoping for some positive news to accompany the media coverage of the event.

For the record, Ten Hag has won 61 of his 99 games so far, drawing 11 and losing 27.

Can Marcus Rashford show up against City again?

In a season full of false dawns and broken promises for United fans, the massive decline of Marcus Rashford would be near the top of most people’s list as the hardest to stomach.

After a scintillating year last season, the Englishman has only scored five goals and he has been heavily outshone by his youthful counterparts, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

With the Danish striker still injured and Anthony Martial inevitably unavailable, United have no choice but to ask Rashford to lead the line.

The Englishman has a decent record against the Citizens as he has scored five goals and has one assist against the team from across town.

The 26 year old scored his first Manchester derby goal in a 1-0 win at the Etihad in March 2016 and he has also scored in recent Premier League matches in 2021 and last year.

In three out of the five games Rashford has scored, United have gone on to win, so in a way, he may be a good luck charm for the Red Devils.

An opening Marcus Rashford goal seems the order of the day then for Red Devils across the world.