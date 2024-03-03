Alejandro Garnacho gets recalled to Argentina national side with one eye on the Copa America and Olympics

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has been recalled to the Argentinian national team for two upcoming fixtures this month in the United States.

The 19 year old has enjoyed a successful season, despite his team’s struggles, as he has consolidated himself as a regular starter in Ten Hag’s first eleven.

The youngster has played 35 times already this year, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Garnacho made his debut for Argentina last year in the summer in a friendly versus Australia and has represented his national team three times in total.

The winger last played for the world champions in September, when he came off the bench in a 3-0 win away to Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier.

However, the academy product was not included in La Albiceleste’s squad for the crucial November fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil.

ESPN report that he has been given the chance to show his worth again against El Salvador and Costa Rica at the end of the month, during the next international break.

“Lionel Messi will lead an Argentina squad featuring four players aged under 20 in two friendlies in the United States in March with the Copa América and Paris Olympics in mind”.

The Copa America kicks off on the 20th June in the United States and the Olympics football tournament in Paris on the 24th July, in what could be a brutal summer schedule for the United man, were he to be selected in both squads.

Garnacho is one of four under 20s included in the squad, along with Brighton duo Facundo Buonanotte and Valentín Barco, as well as Monza’s Valentín Carboni.

The former Atletico Madrid player was born in Madrid but is eligible to represent the South American side as his mother was born in the country.

Garnacho has already spoken about his decision to represent the three-time World Cup winners when he claimed, “I didn’t hesitate at all because I feel Argentine, because I am Argentine. They bet on me and I had it clear, it is a very big national team. I don’t need to play three games, this tour doesn’t matter, I already know that I want to be with Argentina”.

This decision has not always gone down well in the country of his birth. This was seen when the Spanish press mocked the youngster for adopting what they consider a “fake” Argentine accent in an interview where he explained his decision to represent Argentina.