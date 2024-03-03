Bayern Munich trying to tie Manchester United target Joshua Kimmich to new contract



Manchester United’s problem position has become the defensive midfielder again after Casemiro’s regression this season.

While the system is not helping the Brazilian, his own performances have left a lot to be desired and the expectation is that a new No 6 will arrive in the summer.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich is an interesting target since his contract expires in 2025, making him a potential steal in the summer of 2024.

That is, if he doesn’t sign an extension till then, something Bayern are trying their hardest to get done.

Max Eberl, Bayern’s sporting director, has revealed that the club will sit down and talk to the player but the talks will be complicated by a huge cloud over their heads.

Eberl revealed that they need to solve the question of the next coach first, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season.

Any player would want to know who they would be playing under before committing their future to the club so Bayern need to sort that out first.

Ironically, his move to United could be in danger due to the same reason.

Erik ten Hag’s future is uncertain and interestingly, Tuchel has been named as one of the possible replacements in the frame.

Kimmich has reportedly fallen out with the manager in Germany and if Tuchel were to come to Old Trafford, United can probably kiss their chances of landing Kimmich goodbye.

Bayern have been targeting Xabi Alonso to replace the outgoing Tuchel and it wouldn’t be wise to bet against Kimmich staying with the Bavarian giants if that were to happen.

In any case, with United’s precarious financial situation, looking for bargains due to contract situation or age is the way forward for United who have been far too careless with their money in the last decade.

If Kimmich doesn’t give any indication for a move, they would be wise to pivot quickly to avoid a late scramble in the market which landed them a short-term move for Casemiro in the first place.

