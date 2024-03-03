Bruno Fernandes says a top-four finish is out of Man United’s hands after loss vs. Man City



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that a top-four finish is out of the club’s hands following their latest embarrassing result at the hands of Manchester City.

United were beaten 1-3 at the Etihad by Pep Guardiola’s men who were ruthless.

Marcus Rashford opened the score just eight minutes into proceedings with a screamer. However, City grew into the game and got their rewards.

A Phil Foden brace and a late Erling Haaland goal sealed the win for the reigning Premier League champions and piled further misery onto Erik ten Hag.

At the moment, qualifying for the Champions League seems like an uphill battle for the Red Devils who are currently in sixth position and 11 points adrift below Aston Villa in fourth.

After the final whistle, Fernandes spoke to Sky Sports and gave his verdict on the defeat against City.

The playmaker said, “I think the commitment from the team was there.”

“We had our chances. Sometimes we played a little too deep but you know City do that to all the teams, you have to defend your box and we did that really well in the first half. From a chance that could be ours it ended up 1-1.”

“There’s always something more you can do in the game, if it is City or someone else you can always do something better. City are a team that knows how to have the ball and pin teams back. We knew we had to defend our goal really well and I think we did, we should have had more spells with the ball than we did in the second half.”

“Every time you don’t win a game, it is a damage at this club. We know what this club demands and we want to win the games we are involved in.”

Fernandes added, “We didn’t get the three points today but there’s still a long way to go. We know it is not everything in our hands because other teams have to lose points but we have to do our job.”

🗣 "We had to defend our goal really, really well, and I think we did." Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admits his side should have seen more of the ball against Manchester City ⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/z1Ld97Gr0U — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 3, 2024

Up next for United is Everton on Saturday at Old Trafford.

