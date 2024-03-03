Casemiro says a win in the Manchester Derby can change Manchester United’s season



With injuries mounting and form on a downward spiral, Manchester United’s clash against Manchester City could not have come at a worse time with many fans worried about the scoreline.

Pep Guardiola’s side are once again battling for the top prizes while the Red Devils, after a promising season under Erik ten Hag, are back to trying to fight for a place in the top four.

INEOS’ biggest challenge is to knock Pep Guardiola’s team off their perch and for that to happen, the recruitment has to be right and for that the structure behind-the-scenes needs to change.

For now, all Ten Hag can do is hope for his big-match players to step up on Sunday and in terms of match-winners, there is no bigger star on either team than Casemiro.

Casemiro’s hopes from the derby

A five-time Champions League winner, the Brazilian was arguably the player of the season for the 20-time English league champions but has struggled in his sophomore year.

But ahead of the Manchester Derby, the 30-year-old feels a positive result can change the trajectory of the season and that is what the players believe in achieving.

“We know that in order to win, if we win that match it’ll boost the team morale and the club morale, especially considering how important it would be for the end of the season.

“But we have to face every match like a final, as if they were all important matches. So I think this is another important match for us,” the midfield general told the club website.

And despite a loss in their previous Premier League game against Fulham which dented their top four hopes, Casemiro was quick to praise the fans and assured them that the players would give it their all at the Etihad.

“The thing I like the most about playing here, going back to the previous question, is our fans on the road. The way they support us, how they help us, how they’re with us. It’s the most beautiful thing.

“I’d ask the people who travel to the match to support us and believe in us, because we know it’s going to a very intense, very difficult game. But I want the fans to believe in us, because we’re going to give everything on the pitch.

“Victory is very important, not only for the fans but for us as well, especially considering the squad’s morale ahead of the remainder of the season.”

Not overawed at all

While for many players, the occasion can get the better of themselves, it is not the same for the Brazil international. In such a long and illustrious career, he has had to play quite a few high-voltage clashes including El Clasicos and hence there is no question of being overawed.

And Casemiro made it clear that these are the games he enjoys playing the most and his teammates need to imbibe this quality from the midfielder and not remain in their shell when the going gets tough.

“They’re the games where you notice the fans want the game. The players want the game. The club want the game. I think they’re games and days that are meant to be enjoyed. That’s how I feel. They’re beautiful games.

“Well, you get used to it, you know? In the end, when you play so many matches. In the end, despite being a derby and an important game for us, we know that at the end of the day every game is important.”

Fans will be hoping to see the best version of Casemiro on Sunday. While the former São Paulo star has lost a yard of pace, the manager’s transition-heavy style does not really suit him.

Maybe the manager tweaks his style to bring out the best from his star players. All will be revealed in a few hours’ time.