Confirmed Man United XI vs Man City: Kobbie Mainoo, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay start

by Red Billy
Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay will start for Manchester United against neighbours City in the Manchester derby today.

There was excitement before the game when Rasmus Hojlund and Lisandro Martinez were spotted arriving with the rest of the United squad as rumours started to mount about their surprise inclusion. However, fans’ hopes were dashed when the team news was announced and neither was included in the matchday squad.

Andre Onana is in goal for the Red Devils.

Manager Erik ten Hag is fielding a new formation, with Bruno Fernandes looking as if he’ll operate as a false nine.

In defence, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof will join Evans, with Sofyan Amrabat returning to the bench.

Kobbie Mainoo is also back in the starting XI and will partner Casemiro in midfield.

As McTominay also keeps his place with Antony dropping to the bench, we could be looking at a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 with Dalot and McTominay operating as wing backs and Rashford and Garnacho up top.

The young subs bench includes Altay Bayindir, Willy Kambwala, Habeeb Ogunneye, Amad, Amrabat, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Omari Forson and Antony.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount and Anthony Martial are also all out injured.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 3.30pm.

United will be desperate to get something out of the game and stay in the hunt for Champions League places.

