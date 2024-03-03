Diogo Dalot distinguishes himself despite Man United suffering humiliating loss vs. Man City



Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 3-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad.

Marcus Rashford’s screamer in the opening eight minutes of proceedings was cancelled out by a Phil Foden brace and a late Erling Haaland goal.

United have now lost 11 league games and 16 matches across all competitions so far this season.

Against City, the Red Devils only had 26% possession in comparison to their rivals’ 76% share of the ball.

United managed just one shot on target from their total three cracks at goal. The reigning Premier League champions had 27 shots at goal, with eight of these requiring Andre Onana to intervene.

Erik ten Hag’s men completed 288 passes with a pass accuracy of 79%.

City put together 792 passes with a success rate of 91%.

There were only a few United stars who showed up such as Rashford, Andre Onana and Diogo Dalot.

Dalot especially was good and did well against Jeremy Doku, who had to be taken off and Julian Alvarez brought on in his place.

The full-back won 100% of the tackles he engaged in. He attempted three and emerged out on top all on three occasions.

He also completed 100% of all the dribbles he embarked on during the match. Dalot won 100% of the aerial duels he was required to contest.

The 24-year-old had an 80% duel win rate to his name. He won eight of the 10 contests he delved into.

Dalot has arguably been United’s most consistent star this term and when the 20-time English champions were seriously up against it vs. City, stood up to be counted once more.

He didn’t deserve to be on the losing side and is one of the few positives fans can take from the 1-3 defeat.

