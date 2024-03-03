Home » Erik ten Hag confirms Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford played with injuries vs. Man City

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Marcus Rashford and Jonny Evans played through the pain barrier during the side’s defeat against Manchester City.

City beat United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

A Phil Foden brace and a goal from Erling Haaland cancelled out an early Marcus Rashford opener to pile further misery on Ten Hag, who is already under pressure.

The loss was United’s 11th in 27 Premier League games.

It was the club’s 16 defeat across all competitions this term – dismal form to say the least.

While Ten Hag and his players haven’t helped themselves all term, injuries have also played a big part in hindering the club’s campaign.

At the moment, the likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount are all out recovering from different physical setbacks.

The only outfield players who are yet to miss a game this season due to an injury are Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

After the final whistle, Ten Hag spoke to reporters and confirmed that Evans and Rashford played with injuries against the reigning Premier League champions.

Both players started the game but were taken off before the 90th minute.

Evans was substituted in the 68th minute and replaced by young Willy Kambwala. Rashford was removed six minutes later and the ineffective and unimpactful Antony brought on in his place.

It was after Evans and Rashford assumed their places on the bench that the floodgates opened and City rallied to clinch victory.

Ten Hag said about the duo, “They fought to be part of this game but after 60-70 mins we had to take them off.”

“That was not to our advantage.”

Up next for United is Sean Dyche’s Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

