Erik ten Hag makes baffling claim that his side “stuck to the plan” after derby day embarrassment

Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat at bitter rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils got off to the perfect start when Marcus Rashford fired in a spectacular effort to put the red side of the city in front, to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

United managed to maintain their lead in the first half with a large slice of luck but City stamped their authority on the game with three second half goals, two from Phil Foden and one from Erling Haaland in stoppage time.

An embarrassing 27 shots to three in City’s favour tells its own story.

Erik ten Hag’s men now find themselves 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth and their Champions League dreams are seemingly in tatters.

Speaking to the BBC, the United manager made the shocking claim that, “I think it was a good performance overall, we went 1-0 up and we had our moments after it to score the second one”.

“Then you are disappointed, we have to accept it and still were had the opportunities to at least get one point, but the win was also possible.”

“We defended very well and there were two defining moments when we nearly made a breakthrough and conceded the first goal”.

Commenting on City’s first goal, where Rashford was possibly fouled by Kyle Walker when through on goal, he stated “I looked back and asked Rashford if there was contact, maybe soft but there was contact.”

The Dutchman went on to praise his side’s effort and tactical awareness by claiming, “getting behind the defending line with the speed of Garnacho, already after a couple of minutes there was some good breakthrough and then quickly after it was a good goal from Rashford”.

“We closed the middle very good and the box very good. We stuck to the plan and we had the moment of the reckless action of the goalkeeper of City and after that attack we conceded the goal.”

The manager’s comments will certainly not go down well this supporters of the club as the team barely had a sniff and could rarely control the ball for longer than a few seconds at most.

His suggestion that this was a game of fine margins is scary when you look at the statistics of the match or simply just watched it.

If this really is the vision the former Ajax manager has, he will surely not see out the season, never mind make it to the summer.