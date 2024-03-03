Facundo Pellistri suffers a disastrous afternoon for Granada away to Villarreal

Manchester United loanee, Facundo Pellistri, suffered an afternoon to forget on the Spanish east coast.

Granada were humiliated 5-1 against Villarreal, and in truth, were never in the contest.

The loan move started out so well with the player’s heroics in Barcelona, where he scored one and assisted another in a highly credible 3-3 draw for the Nazaríes.

However, he has not been able to repeat such performances and his last two appearances have been a disappointment to say the least.

Despite edging the possession, the Andalusians had only three shots on target in comparison to the yellow submarine’s ten.

Villarreal raced into a three goal lead in the first half and scored two more in the second, before substitute Theo Corbeanu scored a 91st minute consolation.

United’s Uruguayan winger was never really involved in the game, as his team carried very little threat going forward.

Sofascore gave Pellistri a humble 6.4 rating for his afternoon’s work.

The Uruguay international played 82 minutes before being subbed off towards the end of the encounter.

He did not manage any shots on target and finished the match with an incredibly low 0.15 expected assists.

The tricky winger was also unable to influence the game with his dribbling, as only one out of three attempts proved to be successful.

The former Peñarol attacker was also wasteful with a passing accuracy of 72% and losing possession 18 times for his side.

The young winger was able to put in a shift defensively as he made one clearance and had two interceptions for his side.

The loss was Granada’s 16th of the season and they are now ten points from safety, as they are staring down the barrel of relegation from the top division in Spain.

The team from Andalusia and Pellistri will hope they can bounce back next time out against Real Sociedad at home.