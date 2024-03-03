Kobbie Mainoo reveals that he used to be a striker when coming through the ranks

Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that he used to be a centre forward and that the midfield position is still relatively new for him.

This will come as a surprise to many as the 18 year old has taken to role in the centre of the park at the highest level like a duck to water.

Pundits have been glowing in their reviews of the player’s ability to stay calm and composed and to do the simple things right. These are traits of a player much richer in experience than the young academy product.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the midfield man spoke on a range of topics and gave his thoughts on the much-discussed picture of Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and himself sitting on the advertisement boards, celebrating the Argentine’s goal against West Ham at Old Trafford last month.

Commenting on the moment he stated, “the picture is only iconic if we go on to do great things for the club. If we can do that, then hopefully it will go down in history.”

The 2022 FA Youth Cup winner then revealed his past as a striker. The midfielder scored a wonderful solo goal against Wolves at the start of last month to seal a late pulsating victory for the Red Devils. However, now knowing his history, maybe it should not have been such a surprise.

“Not many people know that I used to be a striker when I was coming up [through the ranks]. When I was younger, I was always a striker”.

“Then I played as a No.10 and spent a little bit of time on the wing and stuff like that. It is only recently that I have come into a proper central midfield role. I’m learning on the job.”

If this is “learning on the job”, United and England supporters will be salivating about what he can achieve when he has finished his apprenticeship.

The 18 year old also praised manager Erik ten Hag’s influence on his development. He has now played 20 games for the Old Trafford side since making his debut against Charlton last season and has already turned himself into a key member of the side.

“I am grateful that he has given me an opportunity to play for this club,” added the United youngster. “Also, what I appreciate is that he pushes you every day. He keeps pushing you and wants more and more and more from his players”.

“I think that really helps you to develop quicker.”

United fans will be hoping that Mainoo can impress in his first taste of action at the Etihad against one of, if not the toughest midfield to overcome in world football right now. However, to his credit, the youngster was thrown into the cauldron of Anfield in December and came out with flying colours, so here’s hoping he will react the same way this afternoon.