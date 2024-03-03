Man United plan to sign one of Jeremie Frimpong or Denzel Dumfries as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s replacement



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is having a hard time selecting a stable back four due to the ever-increasing injury toll at the club.

After Lisandro Martinez’s long-term injury, Luke Shaw joined him on the sidelines with a real fear that the England international might not make it back before the season concludes.

There is a real shortage of full-backs at the club at present with Diogo Dalot the only fit option at the manager’s disposal.

He can play out on the left but Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also injured and that means Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat have had to occupy Shaw’s role in the last two games and both have flattered to deceive.

Full-back crisis

The former Crystal Palace’s star’s injury has come at the worst possible time for both his club and for the player personally. He had fought hard to usurp the right-back spot from the Portuguese last season.

But his injury has coincided with Dalot’s strongest form and with his versatility, it means Wan-Bissaka’s future is far from certain at the club.

🚨⏸️ #ManUTD, the renewal of #WanBissaka is proceeding at a slow pace: the chances that the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 player will leave in the summer are growing. 📌 #MUFC are already monitoring some alternatives: Jeremie #Frimpong and Denzel #Dumfries are on the list. 🐓⚽ #Transfers pic.twitter.com/CfGG4m1x9n — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) March 2, 2024

United did trigger the one-year extension option but it was done mainly to protect his value and there is a chance he might be sold in the summer even though the player would like to stay and earn a new deal.

Al Nassr have been linked with a move while there were reports that the Old Trafford side could use him as a makeweight in a deal for Michael Olise.

Rumours of joining Inter Milan have also been on the rise recently and as per journalist Rudy Galetti, United and the full-back are not progressing in talks over a new contract.

The 26-year-old remains one of the best defensive full-backs and is very adept at 1v1 duels but with INEOS now on board, it seems the club want to head in a new direction.

AWB on his way out

Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries are the chosen replacements for the defender brought in for £50 million by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Manchester United: The renewal of Wan-Bissaka is proceeding at a slow pace: the chances that the English player will leave in the summer are growing.

“MUFC are already monitoring some alternatives: Jeremie Frimpong and Denzel Dumfries are on the list,” Galetti wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Both Frimpong and Dumfries are better at the attacking part of the game and that seems to be the direction Ten Hag wants to go towards.