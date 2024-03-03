Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United lost to Manchester City in the derby this afternoon. Here are your player ratings for the game-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Passed to Bruno for Rashford’s assist and kept United in the game for long periods of time. Could have done better with Foden’s second.

Diogo Dalot 7.5- Jeremy Doku started for City to unsettle Dalot with his dribbling but the Portuguese was up for the challenge. Even had some forays forward to relieve pressure on his team.

Raphael Varane 7- Defended stoutly and managed Haaland’s threat well except for one big chance for the Norwegian. United needed a perfect game to stand a chance, and Varane got close.

Jonny Evans 7.5- A “needless” signing at the start of the season has somehow rolled back the years to such an extent he led the backline successfully in United’s biggest game of the season.

Victor Lindelof 5- City puzzlingly didn’t attack much from his side and kept going to Doku. His weaknesses at left-back were exposed when they figured it out.

Casemiro 6.5- Ten Hag reined in his “chaos ball” which gave him more protection than he has been afforded this season. He reciprocated by putting in a composed display.

Kobbie Mainoo 7.5- Had the unenviable task of shackling Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden’s channel which he did expertly. Won some fouls in possession to give United a breather.

Bruno Fernandes 7- Defiantly held the ball up from a hopeful pass by Onana to tee up Rashford for his howitzer. Made a chance out of nothing to give United something to cling to.

Scott McTominay 6- A passenger in the team who couldn’t benefit from the space on the counterattack as he lacks incisive passing and pace.

Alejandro Garnacho 6- Similar to McTominay but at least the threat of his pace kept City honest and he did run free a couple of times. Failed to convert.

Marcus Rashford 7- Hard to mark him because he scored probably the best goal he’ll ever score considering the stage and circumstances but then fluffed much easier chances and reverted to his frustrated self.

Substitutes:

Willy Kambwala 6- Came on for Evans but couldn’t repel City’s onslaught. Clearly outmatched in quality.

Antony 5- Came on for Rashford but could never get up to the pace of the game. How he keeps getting chances is beyond puzzling.

Omari Forson 6- Came on late but not much was expected of him anyway.

Sofyan Amrabat 4- Mark of United’s weak bench that when they needed a goal, a defensive midfielder came on and proceeded to concede one by losing the ball in his half.

Manager Erik ten Hag 4- His options weren’t many but some team decisions were still puzzling. Nobody expected anything different, yet, it is still disappointing. His “game plan” of scoring out of nothing and then defending the rest of the game was never sustainable.

