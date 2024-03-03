Manchester United looked like cowards in limp Manchester Derby defeat



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag might point to the foul on Marcus Rashford as the changing point, but the truth was that they were lucky to concede only three against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

It was the visitors who took the lead from a scorching long-range effort from Marcus Rashford but since that surprise eighth minute lead, all the team did was sit back deeper and deeper.

The foul that was overlooked ultimately resulted in Foden scoring twice but long before his first, the game had completely swung in the hosts’ favour.

Erling Haaland then added a third but he could have had a brace but ended up spurning a chance that might make the highlights reel. Foden could have had a hat-trick himself.

No courage

All the Red Devils could muster were two half-chances which Rashford should have done better from but there was no conviction in the team’s play.

None of the players looked like they had the courage to take the ball and pass it and they always ended up going long and allowing City to recycle possession. It seemed like the team arrived knowing a loss was inevitable.

For such an expensively assembled side to not know how to keep the ball under pressure was concerning to see and the gulf in class keeps increasing by the day.

The defence was petrified of the ball and it was almost a non-existent midfield while apart from the goal, Rashford was very poor. And the substitutions derailed the team even further with Sofyan Amrabat making a major error for the third.

Ten Hag on shaky ground

The scorelines even in recent wins have not exactly reflected the kind of poor performances the team has been putting in. And the manager is not helping. He never brought the team thinking he could get a result.

Ten Hag clearly is not coaching this team right. It cannot be such a drop whenever Lisandro Martinez is not there. There are coaching issues.

The Dutchman’s position is on incredibly shaky grounds after the result. The team are 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth and a top four spot does not look achievable.

The FA Cup represents the only shot at silverware this season and Liverpool stand in United’s way in the quarterfinals.