Match Report: Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat against a dominant Manchester City in the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

In typical City fashion, the home side dictated the flow of play from the kick-off, dominating possession and earning two quick corners within the first two minutes of play. Still, United managed to hold their formation, refusing to allow the home side to grab an early lead.

Three minutes in, the crowd jeered as John Stones appeared to be brought down in the box. Upon closer inspection, Casemiro did nothing wrong, with VAR quick to dismiss the penalty appeal. While the worst-case scenario was avoided, United would need to up their focus, particularly since they allowed a City defender to enjoy possession within their penalty area.

Five minutes in, United were off to a promising counter-attack as Alejandro Garnacho charged with the ball down the right wing. While Marcus Rashford made his way into the middle, Garnacho’s pass was scooped up by goalkeeper Ederson.

Seven minutes in, Bruno Fernandes launched a rapid counter and decided to pull the ball back to Marcus Rashford, who belted a thunderous long-range shot into the back of the City net, handing United an unlikely lead against the run of play.

Following the subsequent kick-off, United continued to pressure City, making life uncomfortable for the home team both on and off the ball. City looked clearly rattled after going behind in a match where they are viewed as the clear favourites.

In the 14th minute, City looked to regain their composure, as Phil Foden thumped a hard grounded shot at the bottom left corner that Onana did well to block. The Cameroonian keeper then did well to catch the subsequent corner.

18 minutes in, City looked to be in on goal as Foden sprinted past the defence. Fortunately, Raphael Varane was able to stay on him, slowing him down while Onana saved the subsequent shot.

Four minutes later, United were on the counter yet again as McTominay made an opportunistic run. Rashford followed suit, however, as the ball arrived he mistimed his shot, thereby missing the ball completely and as a result a prime scoring opportunity.

City were quick to respond with an attack of their own, with Kevin de Bruyne’s cross hitting Diogo Dalot’s arm in the box for another penalty appeal. VAR determined that Dalot’s arm was close enough to his body to shut down the appeal and resume the game.

In the 32nd minute, the home side closed in on goal as Rodri hit a dangerous volley from close range that Onana was able to parry. De Bruyne’s follow-up shot was tipped out of play by Onana at full stretch.

43 minutes in, Kobbie Mainoo had the air knocked out of him when a hard shot from Foden hit him in the torso. Fortunately, he was able to rise to his feet a few seconds later.

With United out of focus, Foden put a lob through to Erling Haaland, who missed an open goal by putting his shot over the crossbar. Depending on the final scoreline, this could be a moment that the striker would come to gravely regret.

As the half-time whistle blew, United would feel surprised to go into the break with the lead, keeping just 25% possession and taking two shots compared to their opponents’ 18.

Four minutes into the second half, City announced their intention as Jeremy Doku took a shot from the left that Onana was able to tip out of danger.

56 minutes in, Foden took a long range effort that the United defence failed to track. The ball proved too far out of reach for Onana, with City managing to level the scoreline.

In the 60th minute, City showed no sign of slowing down as Onana just managed to tip a threatening cross over the crossbar for a corner. Fortunately, the subsequent cross was overhit.

A few minutes later, Erik ten Hag and the United bench appeared concerned as Onana fell to the ground. While it appeared as if he pulled his hamstring, he was able to rise back to his feet a few moments later, with the match resuming.

Varane received a yellow card after taking down Haaland outside the box. City received a free kick in a threatening position as a result.

Before the free kick could be taken, 19 year old Willy Kambwala came on for veteran Jonny Evans.

De Bruyne lined up to take the free kick, with his effort hitting the wall, allowing United to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

On the 75 minute mark, goalscorer Rashford was substituted for Antony. Clearly, Ten Hag had seen a need to bring on fresh legs as United continued to defend for their lives in order to come away with a result.

In the 78th minute, Garnacho sprinted into the box to collect the ball when Ederson came in with his studs up to clear the ball out of danger. While VAR checked for a penalty, they ultimately determined that the goalkeeper arrived at the ball first, thereby avoiding punishment.

10 minutes from time, Foden struck again, racing into the box and slipping the ball into the far corner of the goal to hand the home team the lead. Two minutes later, Ten Hag took off Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo for Omari Forson and Sofyan Amrabat.

Eight minutes of stoppage time were announced, leaving plenty of time for United to claw their way back into the match despite a one-sided affair so far.

Unfortunately, this ambition was cut short as Haaland scored City’s third goal of the match a minute into stoppage time. Amrabat would be disappointed to be so easily dispossessed by Rodri, who supplied the final pass to the goalscorer.

Ultimately, it was a bleak afternoon for United. Despite a bright start to the match, attacking opportunities were few and far between for Ten Hag’s struggling squad were clearly outclassed by the hosts.



Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Casemiro, Varane, Dalot, Evans, Mainoo, McTominay

Subs: Kambwala, Antony, Forson, Amrabat