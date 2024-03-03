Match report: West Ham Women 1-1 Manchester United Women



Manchester United Women have drawn 1-1 with West Ham United in the Women’s Super League.

It looked like United were going to run away with it as they made the breakthrough early on.

Captain Katie Zelem found Rachel Williams, who made no mistake.

Three minutes later the Hammers had an opportunity from a corner, but Earps pulled off a fantastic save to maintain United’s lead.

Halfway through the first half there was worry for United. Millie Turner was already playing through illness and now a late challenge on Maya Le Tissier led to a lengthy stoppage in play as she received treatment. Luckily she was able to continue.

Just before the break there were chances for both sides. A free kick in a dangerous area for the hosts was well dealt with by Earps and Turner.

Meanwhile, West Ham keeper Arnold was forced into a fingertip save to deny Turner in first half stoppage time.

The visitors started the second half brightly. Toone had a chance but it was an easy catch for Arnold.

Another opportunity came for United as Malard tried to square to Parris but it was cut out by the Hammers’ defence.

Parris’ header from the resulting corner was just over the bar.

Naalsund worked hard in midfield and won the ball back a few times but was too hesitant to take the shot on herself when she broke into the box.

Garcia went on a good run down the right, danced round a few defenders and got her shot away but it was just wide.

United hadn’t taken their chances, and they had had plenty. In a rare break forward West Ham found an equaliser through Asseyi, five minutes from time.

Williams missed a sitter in the final minute of injury time, as she jumped to stop Arnold’s kick. She ran after it and instead of slotting it into the empty net she slotted it wide, she couldn’t believe it, neither could the fans!

United slip even further from the Champions League places with this result and find themselves in a battle for fourth place with Liverpool.

Team: Earps, Turner (Evans), Blundell, Le Tissier, Galton, Zelem, Ladd (Naalsund), Malard (Garcia), Williams, Toone, Parris

