“Men versus boys”: Roy Keane laments huge gulf in class between Manchester rivals

Manchester United lost their second consecutive game to heap more pressure on their manager Erik ten Hag.

United raced into a lead with a thunderous effort from Marcus Rashford but that was as good as it would get for the side from the red side of the city.

City depressingly showed their superiority and brutally exposed the massive gulf in quality that now exists between the two sides.

Despite trailing at the half, two goals from Phil Foden and a late stoppage time effort from Erling Haaland sealed the three points for the Citizens and left United six points behind fifth placed Tottenham and an embarrassing goal difference of minus two after 27 matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former United captain, Roy Keane, lamented the quality difference between the two Mancunian sides.

“I can’t be too hard on Man United today as City were just brilliant. They showed why they’re champions. That’s 11 league losses now for United and what City do is they find out all your shortcomings.”

“It still leaves that question mark over where this United team are going. In the last 25 minutes they couldn’t get anywhere near City, who toyed with them.”

The Irishman bemoaned the changes the Red Devils had to make to their defence when Jonny Evans had to come off in the 69th minute and young Willy Kambwala was tasked with the monumental task of handling the Citizens attack.

“United need to take their medicine and there are questions for this team and manager again.”

The Sky Sports pundit claimed that the last 25 mins was “men versus boys” and that you were left thinking whether “it could be four or five and you have to take it”.

Keane would blast United’s defensive effort for Foden’s opening strike suggesting that the a few members of the team had switched off.

Describing the goal, the former midfielder claimed the United defence was “just having a breather for a split second. You have got to get out to the ball, it’s Foden. Get out to him. It’s those fine details”.

United will need to find a way to bounce back when they take on Everton next Saturday lunchtime at Old Trafford before their season unravels completely.