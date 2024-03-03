Tug-of-war ongoing regarding Habeeb Ogunneye’s international future



Manchester United are in the middle of a full-blown crisis at the back with manager Erik ten Hag forced into defensive alterations every game.

The worst-affected spot is full-back with the Dutchman only having Diogo Dalot as the club’s only fit defender at the moment.

Luke Shaw could be out for the season while Tyrell Malacia’s pre-season injury is yet to subside. The manager decided Alvaro Fernandez was not good enough while Sergio Reguilon’s loan was also cut short.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s injury has complicated matters even further and for the last few games, Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof have shared the role and have failed miserably.

International future

Without a fit senior option, the Dutch manager has called up highly-rated Harry Amass and Habeeb Ogunneye for training and it seems the latter is in the middle of a tug-of-war for his international allegiance.

The 18-year-old, who was on the bench for the Manchester Derby and the FA Cup game against Nottingham Forest, is an England U17 international while he also qualifies for Nigeria.

According to The Manchester Evening News, England want to ensure he stays in the system with England U21 manager Lee Carsley identifying him as a “possible future star”.

“An 18-year-old player at Manchester United is already being eyed by England as a potential future star – if the Three Lions can stop him from representing Nigeria instead.

“Ogunneye has played for England U17s three times. However, he also has Nigerian roots and could play for the Super Eagles. This means that England will want to keep him in their international youth system, hoping to see how he develops through the age groups.”

Who is Habeeb Ogunneye?

The London-born star is yet another United academy talent whose international future is the subject of attention with Kobbie Mainoo’s future the topic of debate last month.

Ogunneye plays mainly as a right-back but is said to have ambitions of playing as an attacking wing-back, a role very much in fashion nowadays and hence Ten Hag looking at him.

His debut, if it materialises, would allow Dalot to shift to the left, where is has handled himself effectively, and would lead to much better balance. But so far, Ten Hag has refrained from throwing the youngster into the deep end.

The defender had made his U18 debut back when he was just 15, that too in a Manchester derby. In his first start for the side, he registered an assist. He has broken through to the club’s U21 side and has played five times for them at right back.

Ogunneye signed his first professional contract at United in 2022 and is yet another example of United’s academy producing a bright generation of footballers.