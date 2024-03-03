Will Fish puts in dominant defensive display against Ross County

Manchester United loanee, Will Fish, extended his fine run of games for Hibernian as they picked up another good victory in their recent mini-revival of form.

The Hibees have won three of their last five and picked up solid away draws versus Aberdeen and their Edinburgh rivals, Heart of Midlothian during that time.

The side from Easter Road put Ross County to the sword on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory and as usual, Fish was a key cog in his side’s performance.

The United loanee has played 28 games this season and he has started every single one, highlighting the fact he is one of the first names on the team sheet at just 21 years of age.

Hibs controlled the match as they had 14 shots to County’s four and also enjoyed a rare 65% of the ball. However they had to wait for the opening goal, despite the domination, as it only arrived after a defensive mix up in the 59th minute.

Myziane Maolida benefitted from poor keeping and prodded the ball into an empty net. Former United man Dylan Levitt then put the icing on the cake with a smart finish in the 86th minute.

Fish had a reasonably relaxed day’s work due to the lack of threat Ross County posed, but carried out his work with a professional attitude.

The Mancunian was given a good score of 7.4 on Sofascore and made an impressive six clearances.

The defender also guarded his goal in efficient style, with one blocked shot and one interception during the 90 minutes of play.

The sturdy centre back also won five out of his nine aerial duels, but did not have much to do in regard to tackling as he didn’t have to complete any.

Fish also continued his clean play as he only committed one foul in the entire game.

As per usual, the United academy product was solid on the ball, as he enjoyed a massive 76 touches and had an impressive 88% passing accuracy, as he kept the ball ticking over nicely for the Hibees.

He also connected on 60% of his long ball attempts, showing off his improving passing range.

The youngster still only has one goal to his name this season, but that is not for the lack of trying. The defender is always a threat from set pieces and he had two shots blocked by the opposition defence.

Hibs and Fish will look to continue their fine form when they take on Rangers in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup next Sunday, which will certainly be the academy product’s biggest game of the season to date.