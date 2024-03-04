Arsenal intensify efforts to beat Manchester United in race for Viktor Gyokeres



The art of moving quickly and decisively in the transfer market is paramount to achieving success, one which Manchester United have been lagging behind in.

The upcoming summer is a pivotal one for United with it being the first one under INEOS and targeting for reinforcements has already begun.

Unfortunately for United, other clubs have done the same and one of those targets can get out of United’s hands due to the proactive efforts of a rival.

Fichajes reports that Arsenal are intensifying their efforts to land Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners want to beat out competition from Manchester United and Chelsea for Europe’s most in-form forward.

Gyokeres has scored 29 goals and 11 assists in 33 official matches this season and that kind of return has made him the apple of the eye of clubs all over Europe.

United are in that race and considering his release clause of €100 million and his output rightly makes him a hot commodity.

With Arsenal targeting Ivan Toney as their priority target, United looked like they could have an easier time of things in the chase for Gyokeres.

However, the report states that Arsenal are keeping their options concrete and open in all directions, which means efforts to monitor Gyokeres have intensified.

Working against United in this case could be the upheaval at the boardroom level which could slow down their recruitment efforts.

As things stand, United don’t have a recruitment specialist, their Sporting Director chase is stuck in limbo, and their incoming CEO can’t start working.

In any case, with Chelsea also entering the race with their endless chequebook under Todd Boehly, the chase just got a lot more complicated for United.

