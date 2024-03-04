Arsenal to challenge Manchester United for the signature of Miguel Gutierrez this summer

Premier League rivals, Arsenal, have been linked with a move for Manchester United target Miguel Gutiérrez.

The Spanish left back has been a revelation this season as Girona sit second in the table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

With only eleven games remaining, they are nine points above fifth place, and barring a late season collapse, are on course, incredibly, to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The 22 year old is a big reason for this as he has played in 30 games this year, creating six goals and scoring one for himself.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that due to his outstanding performances this season, “Arsenal and Manchester United have set their sights on Girona defender Miguel Gutiérrez, who has been linked with a possible departure from the Spanish club at the end of the season”.

“At just 22 years old, Gutiérrez has made a notable impression for Girona this season, attracting interest from top Premier League clubs”.

“Manchester United have identified Gutierrez as their top target and are determined to secure his signature at the end of the season. However, Arsenal have also shown significant interest in the defender, promising an exciting competition for his services”.

According to the Spanish source, Arsenal are keen on the player, likened to the legendary Marcelo, due to his ability to provide “quality and depth at left back”, where he could compete with Oleksandr Zinchenko for starting minutes.

While United have had numerous injury problems this season, with Tyrell Malacia yet to kick a ball in anger this season and Luke Shaw having only played 15 times due to his own fitness concerns, “Gutiérrez presents himself as an attractive option for the Red Devils, offering long-term quality in that position”.

Unfortunately for Red Devil fans however, the outlet reports that “Arsenal could have an advantage in the race for Gutierrez as he has a better chance of qualifying for the Champions League at the end of the season”.

This could be especially important for the player as he is on course to play top level European football next season with his current club and he may need a lot of convincing to trade the experience for the Europa or Conference League with United.

The Mancunian side have been previously linked to the former Real Madrid player as they were said to be “closely tracking” the defender back in January.

In addition, it was relayed here that if Real Madrid decide to use the buy-back option they have in the full back’s contract, they could look to sell him to raise funds and United could well be at the front of the queue.

Nonetheless, interest from high-flying Arsenal could well pose a serious obstacle to the Red Devils’ plans for Gutierrez.