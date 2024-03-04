Borussia Dortmund want to keep Jadon Sancho for another year but on loan



Manchester United have been playing without a specialist right-winger throughout the season with off-field controversies limiting the options at Erik ten Hag’s disposal.

Recently, Alejandro Garnacho has been shunted out to the right wing and the young Argentine has made the most out of an unfavourable situation but he is much more accomplished down the left.

Omari Forson was also tried for a game while Amad Diallo has made a few cameo appearances. But neither has been trusted to get the job done consistently.

Facundo Pellistri’s future seems to lie away from Old Trafford as does the futures of Jadon Sancho and Antony. The Brazilian has managed a solitary goal and assist and has been one of the worst-ever club signing in history.

As for the England international, this was supposed to be the season where he truly made a mark for the red team in Manchester but his ego got in the way ultimately.

Sancho’s season thus far

Ten Hag, who supported him last season and even allowed him a break to rejuvenate mentally, called him out for his below-par training displays.

And the attacker retaliated by accusing the manager on social media of making him a scapegoat while also implying that the manager provided preferential treatment to certain players.

The former City academy graduate refused to apologise and he was banished from the first team. Things got so bad that United agreed to send him out on loan where they paid a majority of his wages.

Sancho once again arrived at Borussia Dortmund with United’s thought process being the Englishman would rediscover his form and they could sell him at a higher price.

But after a blistering start, Sancho has once again flattered to deceive with German media attacking his performances while club legends do not feel he is up to the standards required.

As for the player himself, he does not envisage a return to Old Trafford and Dortmund would like to use this to their advantage and hope for a reduced fee should United sell.

As per the latest HITC Football report, Dortmund not only do not want to pay an exorbitant transfer fee, they would like to keep the United winger on loan for another season with an option to buy him outright for a fixed fee.

“HITC understands that United and Dortmund are due to hold talks over the future of Sancho in the coming weeks. Sources have told HITC that United have made it clear to Sancho and his representatives that they believe a sale this summer would be the ideal scenario. The England international winger is understood to be in agreement.

New Dortmund offer

“Sancho is looking to rebuild his career at Dortmund, who are keen on keeping him beyond the end of the season. However, sources have told HITC that Dortmund are ideally looking for another season-long deal with an option to make it permanent.”

This shows that Sancho has not impressed the Bundesliga giants enough to warrant heavy expenditure in the summer. They are still not too sure of where the player stands and want another loan instead.

The proposed offer is also expected not to carry an obligation to buy but an option and this goes to show how far Sancho’s stock has fallen.

While a fee has not been mentioned, it is unlikely the 20-time English champions can recoup anywhere close to the €85 million they paid back in 2021.

INEOS are looking at a summer clearout and they plan to utilise the fee for strengthening the squad. Loaning Sancho is not part of that plan. And they should not bend their will to player pressure under any circumstances.