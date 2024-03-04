Carlo Ancelotti leaves door open for Manchester United move for Alphonso Davies

Manchester United target, Alphonso Davies, may not be on his way to Real Madrid after all.

It was assumed that the Bayern Munich left back would be a major summer target for los Blancos, according to numerous sources.

It was even reported by DefensaCentral that “the arrivals of Kylian Mbappé and Alphonso Davies are taken for granted, in addition to that of Endrick”.

However, perhaps a move for the young Canadian is not as clear cut as it was made out to be by the media and United still have a chance to land him.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, claimed “we trust Ferland Mendy, same for Fran Garcia. We are ok with these players, as of now”.

Of course this could just be the Spanish boss playing mind games in the media or the comments could be taken at face value that they really do see Mendy and Garcia as viable options moving forward.

United have a long history with Davies as they actually had the player within their grasps in 2017 when they invited him to a trial at Carrington.

Moreover, it was relayed here in 2020 that the Old Trafford side’s scouts had instructed the club to try and sign Davies but their pleas were continuously ignored by the higher ups.

However, United boss Erik ten Hag was hardly that complimentary of the full back when before taking on Bayern Munich in the Champions League this year he bizarrely asserted, “Davies is not a great defender”.

It was also suggested here that United should try and make a move for the Canadian defender should his future lie away from the Allianz Arena, as he represents a significant improvement on the talent level at the club in this position.

United are also clearly looking to bolster their left back department due to the constant injury problems of Luke Shaw and back-up full back, Tyrell Malacia, has not played all season.

The Red Devils have a strong interest in Spanish left back, Miguel Gutierrez, but Real have a buy-back option on him should Girona decide to sell him. The good news is that Real are hardly likely to want both, meaning that United will have a relatively clear path to one or the other this summer.