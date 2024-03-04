Dan Ashworth planning to add Nicolo Barella, Gleison Bremer to Man United line-up in the summer



Manchester United players looked scared to touch the ball as they succumbed 1-3 to Manchester City in Sunday’s Manchester Derby at the Etihad.

There was no conviction in the team’s play with manager Erik ten Hag sounding more and more deluded by the day as he claimed the team was close to claiming a victory.

Despite such a lot being spent on recruitment, the gulf in class in quality of both first team squads were there for all to see and if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is to knock City off their perch, he will need to get this aspect right.

That is exactly why his first port of call has been to try and fix the broken system in place at the club under the Glazers who have never cared about the club’s on-field prospects.

Major plans in place under INEOS

A new CEO is already on his way while it is only a matter of time before Dan Ashworth joins as the Sporting Director. And according to Inter Live, he already has his eyes on two players who can come in and instantaneously improve the squad.

INEOS have plans for a summer clearout and the defence and midfield are in need of a revamp with Raphael Varane’s current deal coming to an end in June along with Jonny Evans.

Both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could yet be sold and finding a partner for Lisandro Martinez will be key if the Red Devils want to do well.

Same goes for the midfield with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen struggling in the manager’s current system and a faster and more energetic option is required.

Ashworth had been planning to try and add Gleison Bremer and Nicolo Barella to Newcastle’s armoury but now that he is set to jump ship to Old Trafford, the duo will be targeted for United.

“The plan will be to send Juventus an offer of 60 million euros for Gleison Bremer. 80 million euros. This is the figure that Erik ten Hag’s team could end up placing on Inter’s table in the summer for Nicolo Barella.

“Both at the explicit request of Dan Ashworth, naturally in the event of the actual arrival of the current Newcastle Sporting Director as head of the Red Devils’ management.”

Ashworth’s plan

The 27-year-old midfielder has made 35 appearances in all competitions with Inter comfortably leading Serie A. He has scored twice while registering five assists.

Last season, he had registered nine goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances and was Inter’s second-highest assist-giver and fourth-highest goalscorer.

The European champion can play all across the midfield and his goalscoring and creative prowess could work a charm for Ten Hag in his high transition system.

As for the Brazilian, he has kept an impressive 13 clean sheets in 27 games and has been part of the Serie A team of the season for the last two years in a row, such has been his consistency.