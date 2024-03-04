Dion Dublin highlights crucial role Jonny Evans played in Manchester derby for Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker, Dion Dublin, has praised Jonny Evans for his display against Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Red Devils were drawing with their neighbours until the 80th minute of action, but then they conceded two late goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

The Northern Ireland international was a rock at the back once again and put in a fine display for his side in spite of numerous injuries and a makeshift back four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof at left back and himself.

According to Sofascore, the player won 100% of his ground duels, made four clearances and blocked two shots, as well as making two interceptions.

When the player left the field of action and was replaced by young Willy Kambwala, the Red Devils’ defensive structure began to peel away.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, pundit Dion Dublin claimed, “Jonny Evans has had a good game today, an old head on old shoulders”.

“He knows the game well and he has done brilliantly”.

Dublin was not the only former player to lavish praise on Evans as Roy Keane told Sky Sports that when “Jonny went off after 69 minutes, they were hanging in after”.

It was even revealed yesterday by Erik ten Hag that the academy product was playing with an injury to give his side more options defensively.

The Ulsterman was also recently influential when he come on as a substitute against Luton where he made 11 clearances in just 45 minutes of action.

The 36 year old was also needed to stand up tall for his boyhood team when he was tasked to partner Varane in the centre of the defence in the 0-0 stalemate at Anfield just before Christmas, where once again, his performance level drew praise from numerous sources.

However, it is a sad reflection of the current state of the club that they are relying so heavily on a 36 year old who was only brought in to be emergency defensive cover.

The defender has played 22 times and one can imagine with the constant revolving door of injuries within the defensive department, he will be asked to stand in a few times more before the season is out.

While it is a great story for Evans, the club will never achieve its true targets if it is relying on 36 year old defenders, no matter how much of a legend they are for their side.