Manchester United Champions League winner Anderson now runs a successful cattle business in Brazil

Former Manchester United Champions League winner, Anderson, has completely stepped away from football and he is now the proud owner of an impressive herd of cattle.

The Brazilian international was a cult hero at United for his cheeky personality and incredible penalty in the shootout in the 2008 Champions League final, which saw the Red Devils’ claim their third European Cup.

Signed from Porto in 2007, the youngster made a positive impression in his first season at Old Trafford as the club won the Premier League and Champions League double.

However, the player’s time at the club would be clouded with his constant injury problems and jokes about his weight issues.

Consequently, the Brazilian midfielder could only manage to play 181 times for the Red Devils in eight seasons at the club.

He did however enjoy a trophy-laden spell, winning four Premier League trophies, a FIFA World Club cup, a Champions League and a League Cup during his time in England.

The player finally finished his playing career at Adana Demirspor in Turkey in 2020 at only 31 years old.

Interestingly, it has been revealed on former England international Peter Crouch’s podcast that Anderson has taken a rather atypical career move for a former professional sports star.

Commenting on a story that Rio Ferdinand had told him one day, the podcast host claimed that Anderson told his former teammate, “I’m going to earn enough money so I can buy 50 cows in Brazil”.

“He did and I believe now he has got hundreds of cows”.

“It’s what he wanted to achieve – he could have a farm.”

Crouch revealed Anderson’s business venture was something to do with producing high quality steaks.

The former Liverpool striker’s co-hosts did not believe him, so he sent a message to Rio Ferdinand and he replied, “Yeah he did, he used to buy cows”.

“I remember once we were talking about investing and he came in with the shout from the wide left, as random as you’d ever know: ‘Cows is a good market to get into'”.

“He’s buying f—ing cows man, I couldn’t believe it. That’s what he is into”.

“I think he has done all right you know, loads of people eat cows don’t they.”