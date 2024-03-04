Jesse Lingard reveals his happiness following debut for FC Seoul



Former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has revealed his happiness at making his debut for K League 1 side FC Seoul on the weekend.

The 31-year-old agreed to join the South Korean side on a two-year deal in February (with the option of a further year), having been without a club for over seven months following his departure from Nottingham Forest last summer.

Lingard had relocated to the City Ground from Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, when his contract expired at United, bringing a twenty-one year stay at his boyhood club to an end.

The midfielder signed a one-year deal with Forest on costly wages, suggesting it was a marriage of convenience for the two parties, predicated upon whether the newly-promoted Championship side would survive their return to the Premier League.

However, despite the early promise of the move, things quickly soured for Lingard at his new club, losing his place in the starting eleven and not regaining it before the end of the season. He did not score or assist a single goal last season.

Forest ended up surviving under Steve Cooper’s stewardship, but the club were keen for Lingard’s expensive wage packet to depart the club with him at the end of the season.

The United academy graduate was linked with a number of clubs in this interim period, including ones in Saudi Arabia and America, before he finally settled on FC Seoul. The K League 1 club are reported to be paying Lingard £17,000 a week – markedly less than he would likely have made in the Saudi Pro League or the MLS.

However, the midfielder is believed to have been attracted by the lifestyle in South Korea, as well as the number of business opportunities the country presents to him, in terms of eSports, fashion, and restaurants. From this perspective, the reduced wage packet makes more sense as it may be compensated long-term through other ventures.

Lingard received a heroes welcome at the airport when he first arrived in Seoul to sign for his new side; but this positivity has not lasted long, following a “debut from hell” for FC Seoul on Saturday.

The 31-year-old started on the bench, entering the fray with FC Seoul losing 1-0 to Gwangju. He was greeted with a chorus of boos as he was substituted on, quickly picking up a yellow card for a nasty tackle which likely could have received worse punishment. Lingard’s efforts beyond this did little to help his new team, with Gwangju scoring a late goal to put the game firmly beyond Seoul’s grasp.

Despite the negativity of this debut, Lingard was characteristically positive on social media following the game. The midfielder revealed on Instagram he was, “Blessed and grateful to be back on the pitch doing what I love best.”

Whether football actually is still the activity Lingard ‘love[s] best’, or it’s simply a means towards another end, remains to be seen.

