Man arrested at Manchester Derby for suspected tragedy chanting and gestures

Manchester United succumbed to another Derby Day defeat on Sunday, losing 3-1 to Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford blasted United into an early lead but City eventually broke the away side’s resistance to win the game in the second half.

The fixture was played in relatively good spirits with just one yellow card dished out during the 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for a member of the home support, who was arrested for suspected tragedy chanting and gestures made toward the United fans.

As reported by talkSPORT, footage emerged of a man making apparent aeroplane gestures aimed at the United end in reference to the Munich Air disaster.

The arrest was made after other people in the crowd alerted security. Authorities responded to it quickly.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident and released a short statement:

“During the Manchester derby, officers arrested a man on suspicion of tragedy chanting. Following reports made in the crowd, the man was promptly arrested by our officers.”

The incident will be a blight on the afternoon for City with the supporter’s needless actions letting his team down.

United will be hoping to shake off another disappointing outcome on the field after taking a lead into half-time.

Erik ten Hag will take some positives for the resilience showed for large parts of the game with his decimated squad comprising many square pegs in round holes.

However, United now find themselves 11 points outside of the top four and know they need a near-perfect run between now and the end of the season to give them any hope of finishing in the coveted Champions League places.