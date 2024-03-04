Man United players believe Erik ten Hag is likely to be sacked at the end of the season



Senior players in the Manchester United squad reportedly expect Erik ten Hag to be sacked as manager of the club at the end of the season.

United suffered their 11th league loss of the season on Sunday at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A Phil Foden brace and a late Erling Haaland goal sealed United’s fate and piled further misery on Ten Hag, who is increasingly facing a fight to keep his job.

The Red Devils’ performances have been wanting all season.

Even when they’ve won, United have still been very unconvincing and have left a lot to be desired.

Amidst all this, the club continues to be linked to potential Ten Hag successors. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and Graham Potter have all been mentioned to be in the running for the job.

Current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is thought to also be keen on taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

On multiple occasions, Ten Hag has insisted that he and INEOS are on the same page regarding the way forward and which direction United should take.

However, the decision-makers, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, can’t be too happy with what they’re seeing at the moment and may ultimately decide to let the Dutchman go and kickstart their era on a clean slate.

According to The Daily Mail, Ten Hag’s stars are of the opinion that he will be relieved of his duties after the 2023/24 campaign comes to an end.

“Manchester United’s players are increasingly doubtful that manager Erik ten Hag will be in charge next season. Ten Hag still has the support of the dressing-room despite some complaints over the intensity of his training regime.”

“However, Mail Sport understands that many in the United squad believe it is likely new co-owners Ineos will make a change at the end of the season and sack the Dutchman after two years at the helm.”

“Although Ten Hag insists he is on the same page as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, and feels aligned with them on the back of positive conversations, he has confided to coaching staff and agents that he has no guarantees over his future at Old Trafford.”

Chris Wheeler adds that the plan was always to address the matter in the summer with Omar Berrada already in place as the new CEO and the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director inching closer.

