Man United set to “return to the fray” for forgotten Chelsea star Trevor Chalobah



Manchester United are reportedly plotting a transfer swoop for Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah.

The defensive position is an area of the pitch United are very keen on addressing ahead of the summer transfer window.

This term, injuries to key members of the backline have played a big part in preventing the team from nailing down a run of consistent results and performances.

At the moment, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all sidelined.

After United’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday, Erik ten Hag confirmed that Jonny Evans played the match at the Etihad through the pain barrier.

To put the club’s woes into context, the only fit centre-halves currently at the manager’s disposal as the business end of the season approaches are an injury-prone Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof who has been forced to play at left-back in recent games and 19-year-old Willy Kambwala.

Already, the Red Devils have been linked to the likes of Antonio Silva (Benfica) Goncalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen), Leny Yoro (Lille) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), just to mention a few names.

According to Fichajes, Chalobah is a player the 20-time English champions are also interested in.

United are believed to be on track to “return to the fray” for the Chelsea star.

The Spanish publication states that Ten Hag’s side are “keeping their sights” on Chalobah, who could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge very soon and is looking for an “exit destination” where he can be guaranteed more playing time.

It’s believed that United have been chasing Chalobah since last summer but have been unsuccessful in their efforts to land him.

“Chalobah, who does not have minutes at Chelsea, has aroused the interest of several renowned clubs due to his potential and defensive skills, with the inclusion of Manchester United being the latest in a long list of suitors.”

Fichajes add that United’s pursuit of the 24-year-old could be a “strategic move” aimed at bridging the gap between them and their competitors.

Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are also admirers of Chalobah.

He missed most of the first half of the season due to injury which put off most interested parties. The Englishman recently returned and has so far made 4 appearances across all competitions and accumulated 206 minutes of action.

Chelsea are on the brink of falling foul of Financial Fair Play regulations and urgently need to make sales. Letting Chalobah – a homegrown star – join United would represent pure profit on the Blues’ books.

