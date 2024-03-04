Now, Manchester United players are unhappy with Erik ten Hag over running demands



Manchester United put in a cowardly display as Manchester City ran riot in the Manchester derby and quite easily clinched a 3-1 win to heap more pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman sounded deluded when he claimed his team did well and it was just a matter of small margins. Anyone who watched that game can easily conclude how scared the visitors were and hardly created anything of note, always choosing to go long in a moment of panic.

The gulf in class between the teams was there for all to see and the former Ajax coach, after a promising debut season, has taken the side backwards again.

Top four seems to be a distant dream with Aston Villa 11 points clear and INEOS are reportedly looking at alternatives with Ten Hag’s reign set to end soon.

Players unhappy again

The Dutch boss will point to the number of injuries his team have picked up but as The Manchester Evening News pointed out, a few players feel that is in part due to Ten Hag’s demands in training.

One major problem the manager has encountered since coming in has been the lack of bench strength but even so, Ten Hag has hardly rotated his side and playing so many games is bound to lead to fatigue and subsequently muscle injuries.

His training demands, which include a lot of running, has not impressed certain players and this might well be the last straw with the 54-year-old looking at a possible sack at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The Glazers also sanctioned a travel-heavy pre-season which increased fatigue levels as well while there have been controversies with players asking for off-days even after poor results, something the manager has not been pleased with.

“A minority of Manchester United players are concerned about the running demands from manager Erik ten Hag,” Samuel Luckhurst wrote in his piece.

“It is understood some players believe the intensity is too taxing after United’s 62-game campaign last season and the workload has contributed to the club’s injury toll.”

Luckhurst’s personal vendetta against EtH continues

Luckhurst has constantly attacked the manager citing one issue or the other and while the journalist seems to have a point, he is clearly overdoing it at this stage.

From recruitment, to training, the players have had an opinion on everything which does not concern them, which the journalist seems to relish writing about.

The truth is United’s players have always complained about the manager whenever things go downhill ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and that remains the case. Player power is too rampant at the club and needs to be ended and soon.

As for the players, only Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho have been spared from an injury-enforced layoff and hopefully, that remains the case in the months to come.

INEOS need to undertake a summer clearout to cleanse the dressing room of such characters. And maybe the manager might be on his way as well at this stage.