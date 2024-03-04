Paul Scholes believes INEOS will replace Erik ten Hag this summer



Paul Scholes has revealed he believes the INEOS Sport team will “make a change” this summer as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s struggles continue.

The Dutchman watched his side fall to an abject 3-1 defeat against local rivals Manchester City yesterday at the Etihad.

Though United actually took the lead – through a blistering long-range effort by Marcus Rashford – the eventual scoreline flattered the Red Devils, considering the quality and quantity of chances Pep Guardiola’s side were able to consistently create.

The defeat leaves United eleven points off 4th placed Aston Villa and five points from Tottenham Hotspur in 5th. United’s much worse goal difference essentially adds another point to both of these gaps, while Spurs retain a game in hand advantage.

In short, Champions League qualification appears an increasingly unlikely prospect for Ten Hag’s team next season. Yet this was the stated goal of Sir Jim Ratcliffe upon confirmation of his role as new co-owner at Old Trafford.

The INEOS owner – who assumed full control over the football operation at United following ratification of his £1.3 billion minority stake ownership bid – recently gave a candid interview, revealing he understood the “difficult 11 years” the club had undergone since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“It’s not just a simple short-term fix,” Ratcliffe revealed. However, the British billionaire also contended that the “short-term issue is we want to get into the Champions League”, suggesting long-term plans will have to be coupled with more immediate success in the INEOS revolution at Old Trafford.

Yesterday’s defeat, and the manner of the performance, will have given the club’s new rulers little optimism for the remainder of the season; and, Scholes believes, little faith in continuing with Ten Hag beyond this summer.

The former midfielder stated: ““I think they (INEOS) have already made their mind up. I don’t think he’ll be there next season. I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re looking for a new manager now.”

Reports have linked a number of coaches with the prospective manager’s role at Old Trafford, including options such as Roberto Di Zerbi, Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Simone Inzaghi. The range of these names suggests the rumour mill is in fine form, but there are enough movements behind the scenes to suggest Ten Hag’s position is precarious.

INEOS’ initial goal has been to establish a ‘best-in-class’ executive structure at their newest sporting venture. Omar Berrada was stolen from City to be United’s new chief executive, while INEOS have aggressively pursued Dan Ashworth from Newcastle as the club’s sporting director. This pairing is expected to be joined by a further recruitment specialist and technical directors.

Once this executive structure is in place, decisions on the coaching staff and senior squad are expected to follow. But, if the early appointments by INEOS are anything to go by, they will likely have their primary targets already in mind, should the type of change Scholes is predicting occur.

“With new owners that go anywhere, they always tend to change the manager. The way they’re playing, where they are in the league and what it’s been like the last couple of seasons, I just think they’ll make a change,” the former England international contends.

