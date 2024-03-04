Tottenham Hotspur step up their interest in Man United midfield target Morten Hjulmand



Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped up their interest in Sporting Lisbon star and reported Manchester United target Morten Hjulmand and have even scouts to closely monitor him.

Last month, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Hjulmand is admired at United, ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfield is an area of the pitch the Red Devils could be forced to address especially if Casemiro leaves the club.

It’s believed that new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is eager to get rid of the Brazilian in an effort to offload his hefty wages from the books.

Should Ratcliffe succeed in ending Casemiro’s stay at United, the five-time Champions League will certainly need to be replaced.

The 20-time English champions are thought to have proposed the idea of including Facundo Pellistri in a deal to lure Hjulmand to join their ranks but Sporting Lisbon rejected it.

The Liga NOS giants are only keen on a cash deal and will demand that Hjulmand’s £69 million release clause is triggered.

It was subsequently relayed that United entered “formal talks” with Ruben Amorim’s side over the services of the midfield star.

According to The Sun, United may face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in the race to land Hjulmand.

The newspaper reveals that the North London outfit want the 24-year-old, who is apparently a self-confessed Arsenal fan.

“Spurs are claimed to have sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action.”

“Hjulmand, 24, has made no secret of his Arsenal obsession, however, and even has their crest tattooed on his upper left arm.”‘

Representatives from Tottenham were present during Sporting’s 2-1 win against Benfica on Thursday. Hjulmand impressed on that occasion and was one of the standout performers.

It’s believed that the English club “could launch a summer bid” for the player as they seek to procure upgrades on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp.

The Sun adds that as a kid, Hjulmand idolised Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

All signs point to the likelihood of United having a fight on their hands to beat other interested parties to Hjulmand’s signature in a few months.

Whether his Arsenal obsession proves to be a hindering factor remains to be seen.

