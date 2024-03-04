“We must have the courage…”: Jean-Claude Blanc suggests controversial Man United transfer plan



INEOS chief Jean-Claude Blanc has suggested that Manchester United may be best served by focusing on infrastructural development – even ahead of transfers and activities in the market – in their efforts to return to the pinnacle of English and European football.

Blanc is one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s allies and closest confidants. Last month, Ratcliffe officially completed his 27.7% partial investment into United.

The Oldham-born billionaire is now a co-owner of the club.

Alongside Sir Dave Brailsford, Blanc was added to United’s board. The pair are expected to provide a solid sounding board to Ratcliffe, who is eager to subject the Red Devils’ footballing operations to a radical overhaul.

They will also work with incoming CEO Omar Berrada. The former Manchester City executive is currently on gardening leave and is set to start work at Old Trafford in the summer.

After his deal was announced by United via a public statement, Ratcliffe granted an interview to reporters and insisted that football affairs would ultimately guide his regime at Old Trafford.

The British businessman also opened up on the issue of United’s iconic home and confirmed that his wish is to build a new world-class venue for the 20-time English champions.

In an interview with French newspaper La Tribune, Blanc suggested the contrary to Ratcliffe’s comments and hinted that infrastructural developments to improve fan experience could be the catalyst for United’s success going forward.

Naturally, this would worry a section of fans who feel that the team is in dire need of reinforcements and constant improvements – feats that can be achieved by dipping into the market and recruiting players.

Blanc revealed, “The key is the quality of experience for the fans. We must have the courage to invest in infrastructure rather than in players.”

“This creates additional income which allows reinvestment in talent. I started my career following the construction of a temporary stadium for the opening of the Albertville Games. At Juventus, there was the design and construction of a 41,500-seat stadium. At PSG, we have worked a lot to effectively renovate the Parc des Princes.”

“At Manchester United, we are watching. Old Trafford has been at the forefront for years but is catching up.”

Blanc was then asked about the “modernisation” of Old Trafford. He replied, “All options are on the table. We see that things are moving a lot. Tottenham have a new stadium. Real Madrid are finishing theirs. Barcelona is working on it. Paris might have one one day.”

In past years, top clubs have been hamstrung in the transfer market after undertaking big-money stadium development projects.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are typical examples. During Arsene Wenger’s tenure at the Emirates, the Gunners were forced to forego recruitment of the biggest names in football while they made payments for their new grounds.

Arsenal even had to sell some of their biggest assets, which in the end proved costly and prevented Wenger from maybe being more successful than he could have been if properly backed.

