Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli opens up on trial at Manchester United

Manchester United’s frontline has struggled throughout Erik ten Hag’s second season at the club, leaving the team outside the Champions League qualification places in the Premier League.

The top of the table feels a long way off for United who are having to watch Arsenal and Liverpool challenge Manchester City for the crown.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is enjoying another strong campaign in London but things could have been oh-so different for the Brazilian had his career taken a different path.

The 22-year-old had trials at United in his youth before moving to Spain to join the famous La Masia academy of Barcelona.

As reported by Sport Witness, despite not staying on at Old Trafford, Martinelli fondly remembers his time at the club, describing it as a proud moment for him.

“It was an incredible experience. You’re a boy, always watching these players on TV, and getting to know them personally is something that makes you happy.

You’re proud to be there, to have the opportunity to meet them. It was really cool,” he said.

The Brazilian was surrounded by superstars at United and admitted to making the most of his opportunity to rub shoulders with some legendary players.

“I always took pictures. I still have pictures with Ibra, Pogba, Evra, Giggs. I met these players not at the same time because Giggs was before,” said Martinelli.

After trials at United and Barca, it was Arsenal who decided to take a punt on the forward and signed him on a permanent deal from Brazilian side Ituano.

It’s proven to be a shrewd acquisition for The Gunners whose progress over the last two seasons has moved them closer to a title challenge than United, who are languishing badly behind the pack.

United will perhaps regret not snapping up Martinelli as a youngster but will now be looking to the future under a new regime at the top of the club.

INEOS face a crucial transfer window in the summer and will be hoping to find some gems in the market to help United get back toward the top of the Premier League table.