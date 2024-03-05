Erik ten Hag’s 60% win percentage is a house built of cards

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag marked his 100th game in charge of the club with a disappointing defeat in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Surprisingly, the Dutchman currently has the best winning percentage of any coach in the club’s history. The former Ajax man has won 60 of his games in charge, logically giving him a win percentage of 60%.

It is however, a house built of cards, with no real foundational structure for future success.

According to a report by The Sun, the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson is just behind him with a 59.7% win percentage. However the Scot managed a mammoth 1500 matches for the Mancunian side.

Jose Mourinho sits in third with 58.3% after 144 games and then there is a drop to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a percentage of 54.2% after 168 matches at the helm.

Rounding out the top five is David Moyes with 52.9% but in a miniscule sample size of his 51 games in the hotseat. Louis van Gaal is next on 52.4% after 103 encounters.

However, despite a strong winning percentage, why is the Dutchman under such intense pressure and has many pundits and fans are calling for his sacking? Former players, Paul Scholes and Michael Owen, have both claimed that Ten Hag will likely be gone by the summer and it has been relayed here that numerous players already expect the manager to be on his bike by the season’s end.

In the interest of fairness, the 54 year old had a very strong first season that was admired by most United fans as the club won the Carabao Cup, finished third, reached the FA Cup final and the quarter finals of the Europa League.

However, despite the success, the season was peppered with embarrassing losses like the 4-0 defeat at Brentford, 6-3 loss at the Etihad and the pathetic 7-0 capitulation at Anfield.

Nonetheless, last season’s 42 wins from 62 were highly credible indeed, especially after the state the club was in after the short but devastating Ralf Rangnick era.

One criticism that could be aimed at the first season’s results was the amount of theoretically easier cup ties the team received and playing in the Europa League instead of the Champions League. United had a record run of every FA Cup and Carabao cup game being played at Old Trafford, except the semi-final first leg of the League Cup and FA Cup semi-final.

Furthermore, the Carabao Cup run included a tough win over Villa and Newcastle but was eased with home ties against Burnley and Charlton before a semi final double header against Nottingham Forest.

Even this season, United’s run to the FA Cup quarter finals has been a relatively kind Wigan Athletic, Newport County and Nottingham Forest, even if all three ties have been away from Old Trafford this time around.

However, the wheels have come off spectacularly this season as after 38 matches in all competitions, Ten Hag has a win percentage of just 50% as he has won 19 games, lost 16 and drawn three.

One factor which must be mentioned is the sheer amount of injuries and off-field problems that even Ten Hag’s biggest critics must give him some sympathy for. The Dutchman has been without his defensive lynchpin Lisandro Martinez for most of the season and has had no attacking support, with Anthony Martial being unavailable to back up the young Rasmus Hojlund, who is now of course also injured.

There is a caveat to that caveat, though, as some of the players lay the blame for the injury situation squarely at the door of the coach, so maybe there shouldn’t be too much sympathy extended.

Another strange aspect of Ten Hag’s record that has inflated the win percentage is the incredible lack of draws. United have only failed to win or lose 11 times in his century of matches at the helm. This could be understood that the team is looking to win at all costs but this doesn’t seem realistic.

The Mancunian side do not score a lot of goals and do not pepper the opposition with chances. Instead, they play a very chaotic transition system which means they are regularly caught on the counter and seem unable to shut up shop when necessary. They did well in that regard at Anfield in December’s 0-0 draw and to an extent against City on Sunday but these are very much exceptions to the rule.

Not that any United manager should revel in draws but the value of picking up a point instead of a loss adds up in value over the course of the season’s points total and unbeaten stretches. Basically, if you never draw, you will pick up less points.

A quick comparison to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho’s sides show that they were harder to beat than Ten Hag’s.

The Portuguese coach lost the same number of games Ten Hag has but played 44 more and had substantially more draws at 32.

Solskjaer lost 40, so 12 more than Ten Hag but he also managed 68 games more. It is unlikely the Dutchman will have anything close to that amount of games left but it is very conceivable if he hypothetically had 68 more matches in charge, he would certainly lose more than 12 owing to current form.

Overall, while the former Ajax man does deserve credit for his fantastic first season and a degree of sympathy for the struggles of this season, the statistics tell a lie. You can only beat what is in front of you, but cup ties have been kind to Ten Hag. Moreover the chaotic nature of the football, especially this season has resulted in more wins and losses than draws. The sad reality is that this is not a solid foundation on which to build success.

United have routinely been found out against top opposition, this can be seen in their pathetic record away from home against the top nine teams in the league. In his 100 games in charge, his side have failed to beat any of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea or Tottenham away and many times have not even looked close to being able to do so.

This is not United’s most successful manager after 100 games; it is highly debatable whether he even tops the likes of Mourinho and Solskjaer. And we all know how their tenures ended.