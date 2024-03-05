Erling Haaland pays Rasmus Hojlund a compliment for coming out of goalscoring rut



Manchester United have severely missed Rasmus Hojlund in their last three games with the team losing two of those games including Sunday’s Manchester Derby.

The Dane was on fire before his muscle injury, scoring in six consecutive games and generally impressing with his hold-up play and hard work.

Ten Hag has been forced to play Marcus Rashford there but the Mancunian’s body language has been all wrong and the Dutchman must be wishing for a quick recovery from the Denmark international.

With Anthony Martial also sidelined, the club do not have any other specialist striker and despite only recently turning 21, he has already become an important member of the first-team squad.

Rasmus’ season thus far

The former Atalanta starlet now has 13 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils, the highest among the first team squad, while also registering two assists.

He was on fire in the Champions League where he scored five times in the group stages and despite United’s exit, remains the joint second-top scorer in the competition this season.

But the £64 million summer arrival really struggled in the Premier League, not scoring in his first 14 games which led to increased criticism.

With a similar sounding surname to one Erling Haaland, the comparisons were ramped up even further but the younger of the two has really started to show his mettle in recent weeks.

His displays in February led to a nomination for the Player of the Month award and his City counterpart, once a United target, has now come out and praised Hojlund for not giving up during his sticky patch.

Compliment from Haaland

“His start was a bit hard, he has got much better and when we played them he was good,” the scorer of the third derby goal told reporters before City’s Champions League clash against FC Copenhagen, where Hojlund had played earlier in his career.

“He is young, like me, I am not the youngest anymore but still young. He has to keep on developing as a striker for Manchester United you have to score goals as well.”

The Dane is his own man and must make a name for himself and show why the 20-time English giants decided to splurge such a huge amount on him in the summer.

But Ten Hag has been forced to rely on him a lot more than he would have liked. Hojlund needs support and INEOS need to help with that.