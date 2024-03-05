Former Leeds striker Don Goodman warns Archie Gray about Manchester United move

Manchester United target, Archie Gray, has been advised to avoid joining Manchester United in the future by former Leeds player Don Goodman.

The 17 year old has had a breakout season this year where he has played 38 times for Leeds as they sit third in the Championship and only five points off the top of the table, seeking immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The young midfielder has been a vital cog in the Leeds machine this year and his performances have received rave reviews from all over the country, so much so that the Durham born player was linked to a move to Old Trafford back in January.

It was reported that United would be interested in bringing him in to take the incredibly disappointing Sofyan Amrabat’s squad position at the end of the season.

However, Gray quashed rumours for a while by penning an new deal at his boyhood club.

However, due to the midfield man’s undeniable potential, the rumours of a move have not disappeared and many around the club believe it is inevitable he will be playing in the Premier League next season with or without Leeds.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, former striker Don Goodman commented on the player’s future by stating, “when you’re that young, you’re still a boy in real terms playing in a man’s world. It can be emotionally and physically draining. But he’s just ploughed on and is absolute quality. It’s really important for Leeds to get back to the Premier League if they want to keep him. If not then he will end up a Premier League player with someone else”.

However, the former Leeds man was less sure that the youngster’s future would be at Old Trafford.

“It’s a tough one because of the history and the rivalry between the sides, going back many, many years. Being a member of the Gray family, I’m sure he’s fully up to speed with the dislike those two football clubs have”.

“Whether it comes down to that remains to be seen. But, if I’m honest, at the moment he could probably get better options than Manchester United”.

“That’s looking at it purely from a football perspective, rather than looking at their stature as one of the biggest clubs in the world. He is absolutely flying, and I don’t think I’ve seen a 17-year-old play with such authority and class in my time”.

Of course, Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith have all crossed the Pennines divide to go to Old Trafford, but that was a different era, when Manchester United were challenging for every trophy.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils could attract a die-hard Leeds fan in their current state.