Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole explains the reason behind Rasmus Hojlund’s form

Manchester United defenders were yet again taken for a ride by the likes of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden at the Etihad, as Manchester City completed the league double over their neighbours with a 3-1 win over the weekend.

On the other hand, bar from Marcus Rashford’s net-bursting strike early in the game, the Red Devils did little to test the resolve of the City backline.

Rasmus Hojlund, who has been his side’s most prolific player in 2024, travelled to the blue half of Manchester but wasn’t deemed fit enough to play any part in the clash.

The visitors could’ve done with his pace and physical presence. In his absence, Erik ten Hag opted to pick only two words and instead populated his midfield with an extra man. Needless to say, his tactics didn’t work.

The 21-year-old has been dealing with a muscle problem and has missed the games against Fulham, Nottingham Forest and City.

United were unbeaten this year before his injury, but have lost two of their last three games since he got sidelined. He had bagged six goals in a row in the Premier League before the unfortunate injury.

Andy Cole, one of the greatest strikers in the club’s history, recently shared his thoughts on Hojlund, suggesting confidence is the big reason behind the youngsters’ red-hot form.

“A lot was expected of him, when he first came here,” the former Red told club media. “He was a young man under a lot of pressure, with a big price-tag, in a team that wasn’t creating many chances.”

“I think it’s a good thing for him as now he’s got that confidence. Confidence is a massive thing in football. He got off the mark against Villa and the goals have continued since then. For me, personally, I just want to see him continue to do that.

“Yeah, there’s going to be a time when he’s not scoring goals, it’s part and parcel of football but, so long as he keeps doing the right things, he’ll be okay.”

The Treble winner, who scored 187 goals in the Premier League, certainly knows a thing or two about burying the ball into the back of the net.

Accordingly, the former Atalanta forward would be wise to follow Cole’s advice: keep his head high and continue doing what he has been doing in the last few months.