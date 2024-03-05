Henrik Larsson reveals details of his life back when he was at Manchester United

Retired Sweden striker and Manchester United loanee Henrik Larsson has revealed his feelings on his brief tenure at Old Trafford under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Larsson enjoyed a prolific career, winning four Scottish Premier League titles with Celtic before joining FC Barcelona, where he won back-to-back La Liga titles and the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League. Still, more career highlights were to come.

After representing Sweden at the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Larsson returned to Swedish club Helsingborg. Shortly after, at the age of 34, he received the opportunity to play for United.

While he only spent three months on loan at Old Trafford, Larsson revealed in an interview with The Guardian just how much of an impact United had on his life.

When his brother was set to have the christening of his son, Larsson asked Sir Alex Ferguson if it would be possible for him to attend. Still, the then-United manager went over and above to accommodate his new player.

“He arranged a private jet for me to get home after a game. I was only there for 10 weeks but he made me feel so welcome,” Larsson said of the United manager.

Aside from receiving such assistance from Sir Alex, Larsson spoke of his relationship with other United stars at the time.

“I was living at the Lowry [hotel]. Louis Saha and Patrice Evra would take me to lunch, Wayne Rooney too. I thought: ‘Oh, they really care.’ So you want to do good by them. It was an honour to represent Manchester United,” he explained.

Still, this is not the first time that Larsson has expressed his affection for United. The Swede previously explained that he jumped at the chance to join United, going on to refer to Ferguson as “one of the greatest managers in the history of the game.”

Larsson also admitted that he regrets not playing for United for longer, with Sir Alex Ferguson also admitting that he would have liked the former Barcelona and Sweden star to stay at Old Trafford past his deal.

Despite his three-month tenure at United being long over, Larsson has continued to express an interest in the club’s development, sharing his opinion on new arrival Rasmus Hojlund.

In November, Larsson revealed that he was impressed by Hojlund’s performance against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Given Hojlund’s recent fiery form, it’s clear that Larsson still has a keen eye for talent.